Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

