Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

