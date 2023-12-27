Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.20% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOTZ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. 689,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

