Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 1.0% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.80. 687,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

