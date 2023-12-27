Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $761.77. 308,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,485. The firm has a market cap of $300.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $672.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.