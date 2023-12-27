Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. 3,803,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,190,847. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

