Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.08. 750,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,590. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average is $279.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

