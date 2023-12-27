Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,041. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $100.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

