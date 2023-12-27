Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.75% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period.
Shares of JPIB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,864 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
