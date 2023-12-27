Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 6,870.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $194.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

