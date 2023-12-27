Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Inspire International ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 3.78% of Inspire International ETF worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire International ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period.

Inspire International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:WWJD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 10,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Inspire International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $210.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Inspire International ETF Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

