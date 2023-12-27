Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

