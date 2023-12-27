Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 4,470,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,353. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

