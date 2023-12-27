Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

