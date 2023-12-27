Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,081. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

