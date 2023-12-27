Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,436. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

