Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.47. 993,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

