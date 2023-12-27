Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 45,312 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 36,839.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG stock remained flat at $24.96 during trading on Wednesday. 196,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

