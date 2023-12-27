Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 528 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $181,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 362,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,182. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

