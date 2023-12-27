Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 593 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,234.7% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XBI stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,907,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

