Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 7,086 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.15% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 1,806,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,073. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

