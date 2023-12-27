Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 93 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $375.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $376.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.