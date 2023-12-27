Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000.

Shares of NANR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

