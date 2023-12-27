Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROBO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ROBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 49,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.