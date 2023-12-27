Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 13,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,271. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Inspire 100 ETF Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

