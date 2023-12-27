Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 23 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,399.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,748. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,405.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.