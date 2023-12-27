Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 275 Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.22% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 11,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,072. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

