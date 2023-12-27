Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 461 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,730,000 after buying an additional 190,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. 112,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,217. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

