Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 5,076 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.38. 219,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,670. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

