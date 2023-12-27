Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 5,366 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.80. 1,186,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,981. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

