Financial Contrast: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 13.43% 10.86% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LSL Property Services and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $32.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 13.20 $41.50 million $0.38 74.82

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; data services to lenders; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. In addition, the company offers property management and software development; financial services; asset management; and chartered surveyors services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

