Financial Contrast: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 9.94% 18.21% 9.52% Semtech -59.37% -4.10% -0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Semtech 0 0 11 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Semtech has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.73%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Vishay Intertechnology.

82.6% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $3.50 billion 0.97 $428.81 million $2.45 9.96 Semtech $756.53 million 1.92 $61.38 million ($7.83) -2.88

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Intertechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Semtech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Intertechnology



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage Super Junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment contains standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment offers resistors, which are basic components used in various forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current. The Inductors segment provides inductors for use as an internal magnetic field to change alternating current phase and resist alternating current. The Capacitors segment offers capacitors, which store energy and discharge it when needed. The company sells its products under Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, and BCcomponents brand names. It serves industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, consumer products, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Semtech



Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

