Financial Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.