Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 3,860 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. 4,387,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

