Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 129,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,984. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $70.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

