First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.50

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 46167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FA

First Advantage Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 119,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after buying an additional 344,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 115,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.