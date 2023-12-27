First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

FAF stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

