First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 756,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

