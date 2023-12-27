First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.47

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
