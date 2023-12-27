First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.47

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,958,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

