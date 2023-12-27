First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Position Lessened by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 500,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,504,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,644,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,824. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2166 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

