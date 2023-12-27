First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stake Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

