Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Decreased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.59. 2,149,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.34.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
