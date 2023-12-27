Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 2.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.50. 258,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 732,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $494,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiverr International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

