Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 596 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.04.

