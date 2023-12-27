Flagstar Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFV stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

