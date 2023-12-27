Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,905 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

