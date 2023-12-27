Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL opened at $25.76 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

