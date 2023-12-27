FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $281.67

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $281.67 and last traded at $281.50, with a volume of 75612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.17. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $135,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $118,537,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 487,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

