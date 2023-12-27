FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Down 10.6%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report)’s share price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. 195,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 50,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. FlexShopper had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

