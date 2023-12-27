FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Down 10.6%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. 195,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 50,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. FlexShopper had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
