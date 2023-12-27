FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Down 10.6%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. 195,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 50,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. FlexShopper had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.