Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.00. Forafric Global shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 106,301 shares changing hands.

Forafric Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.